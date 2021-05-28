ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the April 29th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMGI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. ImaginOn has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

About ImaginOn

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

