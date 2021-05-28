Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Lefenfeld Acquires 1,335 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Lefenfeld bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lefenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunome alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Lefenfeld bought 600 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.