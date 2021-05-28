Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.25. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,975,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,398,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

