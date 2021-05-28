Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.41

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.09. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 144,664 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 139.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

In related news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $74,654.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $418,028. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

