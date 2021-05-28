Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.55

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.55 and traded as high as $45.79. Independence shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 22,807 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independence by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

