Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Position Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Independent Bank makes up about 2.0% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $81.73. 4,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

