Indexed Finance Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00010823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $91,387.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00322091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00184467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00031589 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

