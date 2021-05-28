Infobird Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IFBD) Quiet Period Set To End on May 31st

Infobird’s (NASDAQ:IFBD) quiet period will end on Monday, May 31st. Infobird had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ IFBD opened at $3.73 on Friday. Infobird has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

