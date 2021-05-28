ING Groep Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ING Groep in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

