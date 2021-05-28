Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 7.3%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.46. 4,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 99,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

