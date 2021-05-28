InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

