Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INE. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.00.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$20.43 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.18 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.84.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

