Innoviva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,934 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,563% compared to the typical volume of 162 call options.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Innoviva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

