Insider Buying: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Nathalie Jodoin purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

CVE:NOU opened at C$15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.36 million and a PE ratio of -21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.39. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$27.40.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

