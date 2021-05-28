Insider Buying: Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Chairman Acquires 25,411 Shares of Stock

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 25,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,839.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SCOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

