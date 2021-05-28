Insider Buying: Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires 26,500 Shares of Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81).

Shares of LON:SDY opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £395.11 million and a PE ratio of 93.50. Speedy Hire Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Speedy Hire from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.