Insider Buying: Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Major Shareholder Buys 3,227 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,552 shares of Summer Infant stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,941.12.

Summer Infant stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summer Infant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Summer Infant by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

