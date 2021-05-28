Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells 12,510 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 111,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

