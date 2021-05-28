Insider Selling: BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Sells £544,280.70 in Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) insider Duncan Ball sold 312,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £544,280.70 ($711,106.22).

LON BBGI opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.29) on Friday. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.