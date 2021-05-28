Insider Selling: Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director Sells $511,800.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CASA opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CASA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
