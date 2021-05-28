Insider Selling: Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director Sells $511,800.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CASA opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

