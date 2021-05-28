Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EXP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.76. 277,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

