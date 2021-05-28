Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IIVI opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

