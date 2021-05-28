Insider Selling: ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells 21,223 Shares of Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IBRX stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

