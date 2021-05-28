Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Sells 1,458 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $112.88. 3,193,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.