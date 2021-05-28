Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.