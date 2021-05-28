Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Sells $267,421.20 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 10,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $267,421.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,748.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $191,966.22.

On Monday, May 17th, Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $161,332.92.

On Friday, May 14th, Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $290,771.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24.

STTK opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

