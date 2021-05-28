Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SI traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. 696,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

