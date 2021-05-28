Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Melanie Marein-Efron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 2,383,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,872. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,919.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

