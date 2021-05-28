Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. 199,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,300. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPEL by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

