Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. 199,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,300. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
