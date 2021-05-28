Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.14. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

INTC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. 486,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,835,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

