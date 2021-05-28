Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.