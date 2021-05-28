Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Boosted by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 279,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 159,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

