InterDigital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,272 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,952% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in InterDigital by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. InterDigital has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

