International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 7,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,884. International Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.