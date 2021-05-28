Internet Computer Tops 24-Hour Volume of $272.94 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $121.30 or 0.00327018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $15.05 billion and $272.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00061444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00184803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00033073 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.00812564 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,290,321 coins and its circulating supply is 124,048,742 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

