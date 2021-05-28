Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IKTSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Intertek Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.50. 7,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

