Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,690 ($74.34).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,484 ($71.65) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a one year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,013.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,763.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

