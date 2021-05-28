Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,690 ($74.34).
Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,484 ($71.65) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a one year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,013.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,763.76.
In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.