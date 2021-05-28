Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.08.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intuit has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $445.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 879.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 103.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

