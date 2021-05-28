Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $834.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $831.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

