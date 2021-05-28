Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the April 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PXI stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.