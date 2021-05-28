Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ ISEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.91% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.