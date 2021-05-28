Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
NASDAQ ISEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.