Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Stock Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.80. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.75 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

