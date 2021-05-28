Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

TMX Group (TSE: X) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$151.00.

5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – TMX Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$145.00.

4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$134.34. 111,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.92. The firm has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. TMX Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9995534 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

