Investors Buy High Volume of Lizhi Put Options (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,386 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,060% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

LIZI stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Lizhi has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $297.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIZI. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Lizhi by 469.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 701,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 578,714 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lizhi by 2,467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

