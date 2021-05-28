Investors Buy High Volume of Lizhi Put Options (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,386 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,060% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.
LIZI stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Lizhi has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $297.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.30.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter.
About Lizhi
Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.