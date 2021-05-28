Investors Purchase High Volume of SVMK Put Options (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,006 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 put options.

SVMK opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SVMK by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

