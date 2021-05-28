Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 106.8% in May

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13. Ionic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Ionic Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

