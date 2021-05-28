Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.