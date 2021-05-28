iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 5,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

About iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.