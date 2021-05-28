iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

