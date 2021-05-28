iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 4,457,876 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60.

